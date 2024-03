Waukegan City Clerk facing felony charges for misapplication of funds

Waukegan City Clerk Janet Kilkelly was charged with felonies Thursday relating to the misapplication of government funds, Illinois State Police said.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Felony charges were announced Thursday against the Waukegan City Clerk.

Janet Kilkelly is accused of illegally providing thousands of dollars in credits to businesses that did not qualify for the financial support.

The indictment follows an investigation by Illinois State Police.

She is due in court next month.

No further information was available.