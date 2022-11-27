Man killed in Waukegan crash, police say

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was killed in a north suburban crash on Saturday morning, police said.

At about 10:30 a.m., Waukegan police officers responded to a crash in the 2000 block of North Sheridan Road.

A man in his 60s was driving a 2011 Chrysler 200 southbound when he veered into a parallel southbound land and struck the side of a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe, preliminary police information indicated. The Chrysler then lost control and left the roadway before striking a utility pole and tree.

The Chrysler's driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

The three people inside the Tahoe did not require any medical attention.

Police said the speed at which the Chrysler was traveling appears to be a major factor in the crash, but did not immediately provide further information about the incident.