18-year-old man shot to death outside Waukegan apartment building, officials say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Saturday, June 10, 2023 8:00PM
WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in north suburban Waukegan.

About 2:30 p.m., Waukegan police and fire officials responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of South Genesee Street, where they found Kyron Goode, 18, wounded outside the Barwell Manor Apartments, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

He'd suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Vista Medical Center East, where he later died, the office said.

Waukegan police were investigating.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

