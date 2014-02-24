24/7 Live
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Monday, February 24, 2014
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Strong to severe storms possible in Chicago area Saturday | RADAR
Alleged squatters move next-door to IL state lawmaker
4 shot, 1 fatally in South Chicago, police say
34 minutes ago
Child drowning ruled homicide; woman taken into custody, police say
3 cops injured after woman crashes into CPD squad car, police say
2 hours ago
At least 16 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings: police
8 minutes ago
17-year-old dies after being dropped off at Chicago hospital: CPD
1 hour ago
Suburban teen accused of plotting act of terror at Islamic center