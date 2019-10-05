Waukegan man accused of plowing SUV into family, killing man

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A man is charged with driving an SUV into a crowd of people, killing one, in the parking lot of the Lake County Sports Center in Waukegan Friday night.Prisciliano Carranza, 22, of Waukegan, was taken into custody shortly after officers spotted him driving a black SUV with front-end damage during a traffic stop.Two others were in the SUV at the time.Investigators say an altercation occurred in the parking lot of the sports center as a soccer match was ending.Carranza is accused of driving into at least five people.A man in his 40s was transported to an area hospital, where he died.Two teenage boys and a 10-year-old girl were also hurt. All of them are related to the man who died, police said.Another man in his 20s was also injured.Carranza is currently at the Lake County Illinois Jail on a $5 million bond and will appear again in court on October 29, 2019.