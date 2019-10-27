Waukegan man accused of sexually assaulting, transmitting HIV to teen he met on dating app

(Lake County Sheriff's Office)

A 29-year-old Waukegan man has been accused of sexually assaulting a boy and transmitting HIV to him earlier this year in the north suburb.

Marcus E. Davis faces felony charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal transmission of HIV, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Davis allegedly met the then-15-year-old teenager on a dating app, and the two met on multiple occasions, sheriff's police said.

The boy's parents learned about the relationship in June, and investigators later found out the two had met at the teen's home as well as Davis' residence in Waukegan, police said.

Davis lives with HIV but didn't tell the boy until they had already had unprotected sex, police said. Investigators learned the boy had contracted the virus from him.

Davis is being held at the Lake County Jail on $100,000 bond, and his next court date is scheduled for Oct. 31.

