Waukegan man charged after shots fired at Chicago police officers in Lawndale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Waukegan man has been charged after police said he fired a gun at Chicago police officers early Sunday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood.
Police said Danny Martinez started shooting at a squad car in the 1800-block of South Kostner Avenue at about 3:24 a.m. No one was injured.
Martinez drove off, but police said they stopped him a couple blocks away in the 1600-block of South Kostner Avenue a few minutes after the shooting.
Martinez, 26, and a 35-year-old woman were taken into custody. The woman was released and Martinez was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.
