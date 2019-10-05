Waukegan man plows SUV into family, killing man

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A man is charged with driving an SUV into a crowd of people, killing one, in the parking lot of the Lake County Sports Center in Waukegan Friday night.

Prisciliano Carranza, 22, of Waukegan, was taken into custody shortly after officers spotted him driving a black SUV with front-end damage during a traffic stop.

Two others were in the SUV at the time.

Investigators say an altercation occurred in the parking lot of the sports center as a soccer match was ending.

Carranza is accused of driving into at least five people.

A man in his 40s was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

Two teenage boys and a 10-year-old girl were also hurt. All of them are related to the man who died, police said.

Another man in his 20s was also injured.

Carranza is currently at the Lake County Illinois Jail on a $5 million bond and will appear again in court on October 29, 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
waukeganlake countycar crashhit and runmurdercar accidentchild injuredpedestrian killedfamilyperson struckman killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local lanes on IB Dan Ryan closed after crash, 1 dead
2 ID'd in deadly Gary crash, car jammed underneath semi
Police release photos of suspect in CTA bus attack
Alex Trebek 'hanging in there' during new round of chemo
Missing girl, 17, seen in Bronzeville, Englewood
Woman arrested after deputies find 24 pipe bombs in her home
Complaint filed against judge who gave Bible to Amber Guyger
Show More
4 homeless men attacked and killed in New York City
Boy shot while riding in vehicle
Iranian hackers targeted presidential campaign: Microsoft
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with evening showers Saturday
Contestants to brave 30 hours in a coffin at Six Flags Great America
More TOP STORIES News