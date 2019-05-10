Waukegan silicone plant explosion: 4 killed in accidental blast honored at memorial

Four crosses for the four men killed after a manufacturing plant explosion in Waukegan. A memorial is taking place this morning...remembering those who were lost. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/gtydwdsKeK — Mark Rivera ABC7 (@MarkRiveraABC7) May 10, 2019

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A memorial was set up outside AB Specialty Silicones Friday morning in north suburban Waukegan to remember four men killed in a devastating explosion.Byron Biehn, 53, of Union Grove, Wisconsin; Jeff Cummings, 57, of Kenosha, Wisconsin; Daniel Nicklas, 24, of Beach Park, Illinois; and Allen Stevens, 29, of Paddock Lake, Wisconsin, died as a result of the accidental blast at AB Specialty Silicones on May 3.Four crosses were set up in memory of each victim. Many members of the community came to pay their respects.