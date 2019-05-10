Waukegan silicone plant explosion: 4 killed in accidental blast to be honored at memorial

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A memorial service will be held Friday morning in north suburban Waukegan to remember four men killed in a devastating silicone plant explosion.

Byron Biehn, 53, of Union Grove, Wisconsin; Jeff Cummings, 57, of Kenosha, Wisconsin; Daniel Nicklas, 24, of Beach Park, Illinois; and Allen Stevens, 29, of Paddock Lake, Wisconsin, died as a result of the accidental blast at AB Specialty Silicones on May 3.

The company plans to honor these men and the crews who helped find them in a ceremony at the site Friday morning.

