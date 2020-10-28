Families of couple shot by Waukegan police expected to view video of shooting

Marcellis Stinnette was killed and his girlfriend, Tafara Williams was hurt.
Police said they were investigating a suspicious vehicle last Tuesday, when Williams reversed and drove toward an officer. One of those officers started shooting.
The department fired the officer for violating policy.
Tafara Williams, woman shot by Waukegan police speaks out
Williams spoke from her hospital bed on Tuesday and described what happened leading up to the shooting.
Williams said she was in a parked car to smoke outside while Stinnette was in the passenger seat when the officer pulled up from behind without his lights or sirens on.
Williams said she turned on the lights inside her car and rolled down the windows. She said the officer then called Stinnette by name and began harassing him.
Williams' family members call for justice
'He stood near the car with his left hand on his gun and he said to Marcellus, 'I know you from jail,'" Williams said.
The officer then stepped away and Williams said she drove away slowly because she was scared.
"I drove out to MLK and turned onto it. The officer was not following me. The police lights were not on. When I turned onto MLK, it seemed like there was another officer there waiting for us. There was a crash and I lost control. The officer was shooting at us. The car ended up slamming into a building. I kept screaming 'I didn't have a gun,' but he kept shooting."
The officer who shot the couple said he opened fire on their car as it drove toward him in reverse.
WATCH: Statement from Waukegan police commander
The FBI and Illinois State Police are investigating. Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim said he asked the U.S. Justice Department to review the circumstances surrounding the shooting.