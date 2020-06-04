looting

16 arrested in weekend of civil unrest in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- About 50 businesses were looted and sixteen people were arrested during a weekend of protests and riots in north suburban Waukegan.

The sixteen arrestees range in age from 18 to 49, Waukegan police said. Six looting charges were filed, as well as three charges each of burglary, criminal trespass to property and disorderly conduct. One person was charged with theft, and some people were slapped with various other charges, including fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest.

The majority of the civil unrest happened near the area of Glen Flora and Lewis avenues, Waukegan police said. Some of the 50 businesses were looted several times, and officers responded to over a dozen calls of shots fired.

One person was shot in the leg and released from a local hospital, police said. The details of the shooting remain under investigation.

No Waukegan police officers were injured, police said. Two squad cars were damaged, but are still drivable.

