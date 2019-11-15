Waukegan high school student stabbed during fight on campus, principal says

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- A Waukegan High School student was stabbed during an altercation on campus Thursday afternoon, according to the school's principal.
The school's Washington Campus was placed on a "soft lockdown" Thursday after a "student allegedly stabbed another student with a sharp object" in a bathroom, Principal Timothy Bryner wrote in a statement to the school's families.
Bryner said the incident is being investigated by police as well as school and district officials.
He said school leaders don't believe the incident is related to a threatening message discovered in a restroom earlier this week.
"Our staff is just as shocked and saddened by this incident as I am sure you are," Bryner wrote to families. "We know these types of incidents can be stressful and worrisome for students and parents, as accurate information is limited, but please know that the safety of our students and staff is always a top priority."
Bryner said the school plans to put more safety measures in place in the upcoming weeks.
The high school also plans to have mental health professionals available to meet with students on Friday, Bryner wrote.
The school didn't disclose any further details about the incident.
