Waukegan woman sentenced to 14 years in prison for DUI crash that killed 2 people

A Waukegan woman was sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections Monday after pleading guilty to driving under the influence in a crash that killed two people in August 2018.Letisia Delgadillo, 39, drove her 2004 Chevy Trailblazer through a red light at Grand and Baldwin Avenues in Waukegan about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 26th, crashing into a Honda Accord and kickstarting a four-vehicle chain reaction, according to the Lake County state's attorney's office. She was driving 66 miles per hour and her blood-alcohol content was .17, over twice the legal limit.The crash killed Jose Socorro Arroyo-Zavala, a 42-year-old Waukegan man, and Laura Orozco Corona, 41, of Guanajuato, Mexico, the state's attorney's office said.Though Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Tyler Dyson asked that Delgadillo be sentenced to 18 years, Circuit Court Judge Victoria Rossetti sentenced her to 14, the state's attorney's office said. Delgadillo must serve at least 85% of her sentence before being eligible for parole and will spend two years on mandatory supervision following her release.Delgadillo was granted 331 days credit against the sentence for the time she has already served since her arrest Aug. 28.