Rockford plane crash: Pilot killed identified as Wayne man Ron McAlister, 67

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- The person killed in a small plane crash at the Rockford Airport Thursday afternoon has been identified as the pilot.Ron McAllister, 67, of Wayne was killed in the crash, according to Winnebago County Coroner Bill HintzThe Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Beechcraft Super King Air went off the runway shortly after take-off around 3:40 p.m. Thursday and burned after impact.The cause of the crash will be investigated by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and all updates, the FAA said.The cause of McAllister's death is pending further investigation, Hintz said.