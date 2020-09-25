At least 1 dead after fiery multi-vehicle crash closes WB I-80 near Ottawa Friday: ISP

Chopper 7 HD over fiery I-80 crash near Ottawa

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6562496" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A fiery crash has closed down part of Interstate 80 in LaSalle County just west of Ottawa Friday morning.

OTTAWA, Ill. (WLS) -- At least one person is dead after a fiery crash closed down part of Interstate 80 in LaSalle County just west of Ottawa Friday morning, according to Illinois State Police.Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, with some fire involved, ISP said.The crash happened about four miles west of Ottawa.The LaSalle County Coroner was called to the scene, but officials have not released information about how many people may be injured.Both westbound lanes on I-80 near mile marker 85 were closed for several hours. As of 2:37 p.m., all lanes have been reopened according to an ISP tweet.This is a developing story. We will update with more information when it becomes available.