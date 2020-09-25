At least 1 dead after fiery multi-vehicle crash closes WB I-80 near Ottawa Friday: ISP

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, with some fire involved, ISP said.
The crash happened about four miles west of Ottawa.
Chopper 7 HD over fiery I-80 crash near Ottawa
The LaSalle County Coroner was called to the scene, but officials have not released information about how many people may be injured.
Both westbound lanes on I-80 near mile marker 85 were closed for several hours. As of 2:37 p.m., all lanes have been reopened according to an ISP tweet.
I-80 W/B was reopened at 2:37 p.m. #iltraffic #trafficalert https://t.co/oRfePWnzf6— ISP D-17 LaSalle (@ISPDistrict17) September 25, 2020
