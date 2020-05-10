Coronavirus Chicago: South, West side groups come together to help decrease number of deaths in black, brown communities due to COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seven organizations from the West and South side of Chicago have band together to decrease the high number of black and brown deaths due to COVID19.
They're doing so with an initiative called WE GOT US.
Healthy Hood and partners will launch a community-based volunteer task force that will provide in-need community members with PPE materials, essential groceries and accurate public health recommendations through zero-contact home deliveries.
Tonya Lozano from Healthy Hood Chicago joined ABC7 to talk about the task force and its goal to lower the rate of infection and death from COVID-19 in our most vulnerable Chicago communities.
Residents in need of PPE or essential supplies are encouraged to call 773-839-9782 for assistance.
For more information visit: healthyhoodchi.com or We Got Us on Instagram.
