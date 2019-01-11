CHICAGO --The attorney for R. Kelly is firing back and defending the R&B singer who has been under fire since the release of a docuseries, "Surviving R. Kelly."
In the midst of an onslaught of allegation, R. Kelly attorney Steve Greenberg remains defiant.
"We know what happened and we know those things didn't happen," Greenberg said. "The man was not operating a harem or a sex cult or holding people hostage or anything like that."
Greenberg spoke with ABC News on R. Kelly's behalf for the first time since the release of the Lifetime docuseries.
ABC: "Do you know if he plans to have any legal action against anyone?"
Greenberg: "Well, hopefully he'll sue Lifetime."
ABC: "For what, defamation of character?"
Greenberg: "For defamation because people shouldn't be able to do this to someone."
And regarding those decades-long claims that Kelly is involved with minors...
ABC: Does he deny ever having a sexual relationship with someone who is under the age of consent?
Greenberg: "Yes, he absolutely does."
ABC: "Was he married to Aaliyah when she was 15?
Greenberg: "He was married to her when she was 15. Elvis was married to Priscilla."
ABC: "But so then 15 is not of the age of legal consent. Right? I mean."
Greenberg: "Except that my understanding is that she did not claim to be 15. And in order to get married she had to lie about her age."
ABC: "And he is saying that he had no idea."
Greenberg: "No idea."
Greenberg also responded to allegations made by the Savage family, who claim the singer is holding their daughter, Jocelyn, against her will.
Greenberg: "No one ever complained about anything until some producer came and found them."
ABC: "Well that's not exactly true because the Savages do have police reports that they've filed, right, saying that R. Kelly's former manager and current manager threatened them...and that's been documented by police."
Greenberg: "Well, so Mr. Savage, and I hate to dis used car salesmen, but as a used car salesman, who first made allegations and when he first made allegations, he had his younger daughter present a video blasting R. Kelly, saying she's going to be rap star. He's in this for his own personal gain."
All of this comes on the heels of Lady Gaga's announcing she has pulled her 2013 collaboration with R. Kelly, "Do What U Want" from streaming services.
"Lady Gaga did a song with him in 2013 and there were no problems," Greenberg said. "Now there were rumors about Mr. Kelly back then. What has changed between then and now? I'll tell you what's changed between then and now, she says if I don't disclaim my association with him, it might hurt my chance to get an Oscar. That's exactly what it is."
City attorneys will head to court to ask a judge to give them access to R. Kelly's Chicago studio.
Inspectors were seen at the warehouse on the Near West Side late Wednesday night.
They were trying to see if anyone is living in the building, which is not allowed.
The warehouse space was featured in the six-part "Surviving R. Kelly" which aired last week on Lifetime, which also detailed sexual abuse allegations by many women dating back 20 years. Kelly has denied all allegations.
The owners of a warehouse space at 219 N. Justine St. on the city's West Side obtained an eviction notice on Monday against Kelly for nonpayment of rent. In a statement, Midwest Commercial Funding said they started eviction proceedings in June 2018.
Building inspectors responded to a 311 call alleging that there were people living in the warehouse, which is not zoned for that purpose. At the time, they were not able to gain access to the building without a court order.
The building is zoned for manufacturing and may not be used as a dwelling or artist workspace, according to the building department. City officials said in a statement, "Upon information and belief it is being used as a residence and artist workspace - specifically as a recording studio in violation of zoning law."
