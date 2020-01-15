Weather

Chicago Weather: Freezing drizzle leads to slick roads during morning commute

By ABC7 Eyewitness News Team Coverage
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for parts of the Chicago area for freezing drizzle Wednesday morning.

The advisory was in effect for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake (Ill.), and McHenry counties. The advisory was no longer in effect for the afternoon. ,

RELATED: Ice on your car? Do's and don'ts of de-icing your vehicle
EMBED More News Videos

There are many ways to de-ice a car, but some are better ideas than others.



The northwest suburbs will likely be the hardest hit, according to the National Weather Service.

Slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible, and hazardous conditions could affect the Wednesday morning commute.

Motorists are advised to slow down while traveling, especially on untreated surfaces.

Crews were still working at the beginning of the week to clean up the mess left behind as heavy rain, whipping winds and high waves pounded the Chicago area over the weekend.

RELATED: Winter storm wreaks havoc along Chicago's lakefront; crews, lakefront communities work to repair damage
EMBED More News Videos

Last weekend's storm destroyed parts of Chicago's beaches, including the lakefront trail. ABC 7 took before and after photos at five beaches to show the changes over just a few day

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherboone countycook countylake countylake county indianadupage countywill countylasalle countymchenry countykane countykankakee countyogle countydekalb countykendall countycoldwinter stormsnowrainforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News