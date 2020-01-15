Chicago Weather: Freezing drizzle leads to slick roads during morning commute

The advisory was in effect for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake (Ill.), and McHenry counties. The advisory was no longer in effect for the afternoon. ,
The northwest suburbs will likely be the hardest hit, according to the National Weather Service.
Slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible, and hazardous conditions could affect the Wednesday morning commute.
Motorists are advised to slow down while traveling, especially on untreated surfaces.
Crews were still working at the beginning of the week to clean up the mess left behind as heavy rain, whipping winds and high waves pounded the Chicago area over the weekend.
