Chicago weather radar: Severe storms down trees as they sweep through city, suburbs

Chicago weather radar shows a line of thunderstorms that prompted a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and several warnings Tuesday evening.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A line of severe thunderstorms that formed along the Illinois-Wisconsin border prompted warnings and downed trees as they swept through the Chicago area Tuesday evening.

WATCH: Lightning strikes in Chicago area

In Downers Grove the winds were strong enough to pull a large tree out of the ground. And in South Barrington, storm chasers captured a bout of intense lightning as the storm moved through.

There was some low-level rotation in the two supercell storms that prompted warnings, but no funnel clouds have been spotted, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said. The storms moved southeast at about 30 to 40 mph.

SEE ALSO | ABC7 AccuWeather 7-Day Forecast

Trained weather spotters reported gusts of up to 60 mph. Pictures shared on social media showed several trees that were snapped along Route 38 in west suburban Geneva and southwest suburban Downers Grove.

Stick with ABC7 Eyewitness News for the latest on the severe weather.