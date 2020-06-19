Weather experiments: Make your own thermometer!

Make your own thermometer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Meteorologist Cheryl Scott is showing you how to make your own thermometer to track daily temperature changes!1. Plastic Bottle2. Clear Straw3. Modeling Clay4. Rubbing Alcohol5. Food Coloring6. Syringe7. Water1. Mix 1/2 cup Rubbing Alcohol and 1/2 cup Water and pour into your bottle2. Add a few drops of Red Food Coloring. The food coloring mimics the mercury used in traditional thermometers3. Put your clear straw into the bottle making sure it doesn't touch the bottom. Hold the straw in place so it's submerged and not touching the bottom so the solution can travel through the straw.4. Wrap modeling clay around the top of the bottle and the straw to seal the bottle. Make sure to mold the clay over the opening of the bottle so its airtight.5. Use your syringe to drip some alcohol and water (combines) (with red food coloring) into the straw. Add enough alcohol to fill 1/3 of the way up. The alcohol should stay in the straw.Your Thermometer is complete!1. Label the Bottle at room temperature. Look for the liquid line in the straw and make a mark with a sharpie on the outside of your bottle.2. Set the bottle in a container of hot water. Watch the water level rise. Once the level stops moving, make a line on the bottle with your marker and label the actual temperature of the water.3. Set the bottle in a container of cold water. Watch the water level go down. Once the level has settled, label the actual temperature of the water on the bottle.As you heat your bottle, the air inside expands. Since the bottle is sealed tight, the air can only expand through the straw and the water moves up. As you cool your bottle, the air inside contracts. The water level drops inside the straw.Now you can place your thermometer outside and watch as the water level inside the straw changes daily!