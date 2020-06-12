Weather experiments: Make your own Barometer!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Meteorologist Cheryl Scott is showing you three weather experiments you can do at home!Materials needed:1. Mason Jar2. Balloon3. BBQ Skewer (or Straw & toothpick)4. Rubber Band5. Tape & Glue6. Scissors7. Markers/ Paper(Optional: 3 pieces of Cardboard)Rough Measurements:1. 12" x 5"2. 9" x 4"3. 5" x 1.5"Instructions:Optional:Glue your cardboard pieces together to build your stand. (as seen in video)1. Cut Balloon where the neck meets the body2. Place Balloon tightly on top of the jar3. Secure with rubber band4. Glue/Tape BBQ skewer to the center of the op of the lid.Next:1. Use your paper/cardboard and create your High/Low Pressure scale.2. Add a line where your skewer lines up against paper/cardboard.3. Mark your High Pressure zone 1" - 2" above this line.4. MArk your Low Pressure zone 1" - 2" below this line.- After sealing the mason jar with the balloon, the air is now at a fixed pressure. The atmospheric pressure around the jar will change and cause the skewer to rise and fall.-If the pressure outside increases, it will force the rubber balloon inward. The tip of the skewe isr then forced upwards indicating high pressure.-When the atmospheric pressure drops, the air inside the jar will be at a higher pressure forcing the rubber balloon up. The tip of the skewer will then be forced down indicating low pressure.Tracking changing air pressure is critical to weather forecasting. Low pressure typically means cloudy conditions and precipitation. High Pressure normally means drier weather and mostly clear skies. By tracking the air pressure, you may just be able to forecast when it will rain next!