Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
Weather
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
Weather Sketchers for week of July 2
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Saturday, July 14, 2018 01:24PM
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
Top Stories
Chicago police fatally shoot pit bull that killed woman in South Deering
Deep stuff: Chicago will be site of US Pizza Museum
Boy, 3, dies after being pulled from South Side house fire
Worker killed in Englewood while building pool deck
Lollapalooza 2018: Festival goers endure hot temperatures on Day 3
Venezuelan President Maduro targeted by drones with explosives, officials say
Train-truck collision scatters frozen chicken nuggets for blocks
Mother, daughter killed in Hoffman Estates crash
Show More
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Woman sexually assaulted in Loop
2018 ComEd Icebox Derby
Donald Trump insults LeBron James' intelligence: 'I like Mike'
Neighbors call cops on Iowa girl, 10, selling cookies
More News