Some parts of Northern Indiana under Winter Storm Warning as lake effect snow moves through

Parts of northern Indiana are under a Winter Storm Warning as lake effect snow moves through.

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WLS) -- Parts of northern and northwest Indiana are under a Winter Storm Warning as lake effect snow moves through Wednesday.

The band of lake effect snow has been moving through Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana and into Berrien County in Michigan, where up to 4 inches of snow have been reported.

LaPorte and Berrien counties are under a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m. Thursday. Porter County is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m.

Overall, the snow will start to decrease overnight, including the lake effect snow. With lows in the 20s Wednesday night, icing over and slick spots on roads are possible and drivers should be careful.

While flurries and lights now will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend, they will be accompanied by a blast of icy winter air, with temperatures struggling to get close to or above freezing.