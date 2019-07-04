1 dead, as many as 12 injured in lightning strike in South Carolina on 4th of July

GEORGETOWN, S.C. -- One person is dead and as many as a dozen people were hurt when lightning struck a popular river gathering spot in South Carolina on Independence Day.Lightning hit near Lawshe Plantation in Georgetown County on Thursday afternoon. The hunting attraction and event venue is located along the Black River near the coast.The county emergency manager, Sam Hodge, said lighting struck near a sand bar and beach area that is frequented by local residents.Three people were under a tree when the strike happened. One person was in critical condition when transported to the hospital but later died.Two others taken to the hospital had minor injuries and were treated.Reports say as many as a dozen people were hurt in all.