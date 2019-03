Alabama tornadoes: What we know about the 23 lives lost, including 10 from same family

LEE COUNTY, Ala. -- The youngest victim was 6, the oldest 93. One family lost 10 members.The 23 people killed in the nation's deadliest tornado in nearly six years came into focus Tuesday when the coroner finished identifying them and released their names."Just keep those families in your prayers," Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said, two days after the disaster. "It's a tragic situation."Cousins Cordarrly Jones and Demetria Jones have a hard time counting all the relatives they lost to a monster tornado that wiped out a rural community in Alabama.Their grandparents, 89-year-old Jimmy Jones and 83-year-old Mary Louise Jones, were killed in their home on a two-lane road where most everyone shares family ties.The couple's son Emmanuel Jones, a 53-year-old uncle to the cousins, is gone too.Another brother also living in the home, 56-year-old Benjamin Jones, survived.Mary Louise and Jimmy Lee were "ordinary folks" who had been married more than 60 years and had worked on a farm when they were younger, the couple's daughter, Jackie Jones said.They enjoyed sitting on their front porch, talking about "the olden days and how they were raised," she said. Her mother also taught Sunday school for decades.Her younger brother, Emmanuel, did yard work for neighbors and enjoyed watching football and basketball, especially University of Alabama teams.Jackie Jones said she hoped to find her mother's photo albums amid the wreckage, because she does not have any pictures of her parents or brother.Also dead, Cordarrly and Demetria said, were seven cousins by both blood and marriage: Eric Jamal Stenson, 38; Florel Tate Stenson; 63; Henry Lewis Stenson; 65; James Henry Tate, 86; Tresia Robinson, 62; Raymond Robinson Jr., 63; and Maggie Delight Robinson, 57.Stunned by the loss of 10 relatives and worried about still more who are hospitalized with serious injuries, the cousins stood Tuesday amid the wreckage of a row of family homes in tiny Beauregard, near the Georgia state line."It really hasn't fully hit me yet. I'm still trying to process it," said Cordarrly Jones, 29."Everybody in this area just about was related," said Demetria Jones, 28. "It's devastating."Sheila Creech, 59, had been staying at companion Marshal Lynn Grimes' home in Alabama while damage from Hurricane Michael was being repaired at her Panama City Beach, Florida, apartment building, her granddaughter said.Creech and Grimes, also 59, had a long, sometimes tumultuous history, granddaughter Desteni Clifton told the Montgomery Advertiser .As a young couple, they had two children together, before moving on to new relationships and having more children with other partners, Clifton said.Two years ago, the internet brought Creech and Grimes back together. They rekindled their romance, even planning marriage.They had been camping over the weekend, bringing along Taylor Thornton, a friend of Grimes' 11-year-old daughter, Clifton said."I guess they maybe didn't hear the sirens, or if they did, it was too late for them to get anywhere safe," Clifton said. "It was a total surprise. She was very young and so was he."Grimes' daughter broke both her legs when the tornado hit, Clifton said.David Wayne Dean, 53, was known as "Roaddog" to his friends for his love of Harley-Davidson motorcycles."He loved his Harley. Until I come into the picture, that was his baby," wife Carol Dean said.She was at work when the tornado hit. Dean was in their mobile home, texting a friend to beware the storm approaching the Alabama-Georgia line. His body was found on the other side of an embankment in the neighbor's yard."Our son found him," Carol Dean said between sobs Monday. "He was done and gone before we got to him. My life is gone. He was the reason I lived, the reason that I got up."The metal base of their trailer was bent into a U shape around a tree, she said.She found her wedding dress amid the wreckage, and a Father's Day note to her husband reading, "Daddy, I love you to pieces.""He was a wonderful man, a loving, giving man. He took life by the reins and rode," Carol Dean said.An energetic 6-year-old, Armando Hernandez Jr. was known to everyone as "AJ.""He was always happy. Every time you see him, he was smiling. He was very loving," uncle Jack Crisp said.Crisp said his brother hunkered down in a closet with AJ and his 10-year-old son, Jordan, as the tornado struck."He had them squeezed tight and he said when it came through, it just took them. It just demolished the house and took them," Crisp said.Authorities found AJ's body. His brother and father remained hospitalized Monday in stable condition.A niece remembered Henry Lewis Stenson, 65, and wife Florel Stenson, 63, as "the sweetest people.""They dated through high school, got married - the sweetest, loving people that you could know - a very good family," said Katrena Coleman Turner, of Huntsville."Uncle Henry was the go-to man. Whatever you needed, you'd call him, he'd come running," she said.Turner said her uncle, aunt and cousin Eric Jamal Stenson, 38, were all killed when their mobile home in Opelika was destroyed by the tornado.Turner said she called her mother -Henry Stenson's sister- and other relatives to check on them when she heard about the storm. A cousin later called to tell her they had been killed."A family member who was out looking for them found them. He found all three of them dead," she said.Terry Tate, Florel Stenson's brother, said Eric Stenson was with his two teenage sons visiting his parents when the storm hit. Eric and his parents were killed; the boys, ages 14 and 17, were injured but survived, Tate said.All five family members were thrown from the house, which was ripped apart by the force of the storm."Words cannot describe the disruption that happened through here," Tate said.Ten-year-old Taylor Thornton was among four young children killed by the tornado, authorities said.The fourth-grade girl who loved to ride horses was as "innocent as she could be," her mother, Ashley Thornton, said in a WSFA-TV report . "No mean bone in her body whatsoever."Taylor had been camping with a friend over the weekend, and she was still at the other girl's Beauregard home when the tornado hit.Her father rushed to the scene when there was no word from Taylor. He found only his daughter's friend and tried to comfort her."He said there was nothing left," Ashley Thornton said.Despite pressure from deputies, David Thornton refused to leave until his daughter was found, his wife said."He said, 'The only way I am leaving is with her,'" Ashley said. "He carried her out from where she was at."Sixty-eight-year-old tornado victim Mamie Roberts Koon loved her grandchildren, her daughter said.Melissa Hussey told the Associated Press on Tuesday that her family is "devastated" by the news of her mother's death."She was loved by everyone and she will be missed," said Hussey, who lives in Columbus, Georgia.Hussey said she and her brother each have children, all of whom Koon adored. She said Koon was from Phenix City, Alabama, and was a retired former ABC liquor store employee.Hussey said the fact that corporations have offered to pay the funeral costs for all 23 victims is a big help."That'll take a load off the family," she said.ABC News obtained the list of names and ages of those who were killed:Armondo (AJ) Hernandez, 6Charlotte Ann Miller, 59David Dean, 53Emmanuiel Jones, 53Eric Jamal Stenson, 38Felicia Woodall, 22Florel Tate Stenson, 63Henry Lewis Stenson, 65Irma Gomez-Moran, 41James Henry Tate, 86Jimmy Lee Jones, 89Jonathan Marquez Bowen, 9Maggie Delight Robinson, 57Mamie Roberts Koon, 68Marshall Lynn Grimes, 59Mary Louise Jones, 83Mykala Waldon, 8Raymond Robinson Jr., 63Ryan Pence, 22Sheila Creech, 59Taylor Thornton, 10Tresia Robinson, 62Vicki Braswell, 69