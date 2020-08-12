tornado

Tornadoes confirmed in Lombard, Wheaton, Villa Park, Spring Grove, Marengo, Rockford during derecho, NWS says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A total of 11 tornadoes touched down across the greater Chicago area Monday afternoon during a rare severe weather event known as a derecho, the National Weather Service confirmed.

That includes eight tornadoes in northern Illinois and one in southern Wisconsin. National Weather Service surveyors plan to assess more storm damage Wednesday to determine if any additional tornadoes occurred.

Nine tornadoes touched down in Northern Illinois, including in Lake Geneval, Ottawa, Marenga, Wheaton, Lombard, Grant Park, Spring Grove, and Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Two touched down in the Rockford area. One tornado touched down in southeast Wisconsin near Lake Geneva. Additionally, the Spring Grove tornado traveled from Illinois into southeastern Wisconsin.

The biggest outbreak of tornadoes in the greater Chicago area happened on June 30, 2014, when there were 18 tornado touchdowns, which was also the result of a derecho event, ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott said. The strongest tornadoes in that outbreak were EF-1s.

Rockford EF-0 tornado



The first was a brief EF-0 tornado on the southwest side of Rockford just after 2:30 p.m., according to NWS. Surveyors determined the tornado traveled 1.5 miles with peak winds of 75 mph. The damage was confined to trees.



That same supercell produced another EF-1 tornado around 2:47 p.m. that traveled for 9.2 miles from 3 miles northeast of Rockford to 1 mile southwest of Caledonia. The NWS said that the area immediately east of Rock Valley College and west of North Perryville Road sustained significant tree damage.



Marengo EF-1 tornado



Another EF-1 tornado touched down in southeast Marengo around 3:05 p.m., immediately southwest of I-90 near the McHenry/DeKalb county line, NWS said. The tornado was on the ground for six minutes and traveled 5.7 miles. Tree damage immediately northeast of I-90 was consistent with 95 mph winds. This tornado also heavily damaged a single-family home near Maple Street before heading northeast and lifting near Coral and Dunham Roads.



Wheaton EF-1 tornado


The winds didn't just knock down trees and branches; the steeple at Wheaton's College Church was no match for Monday afternoon's strong storms.



Another EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 90 mph touched down for just over a minute in west suburban Wheaton around 3:35 p.m., NWS said. The tornado's path was just over a quarter-mile and produced damage on the campus of Wheaton College. The storm also knocked over a roughly 50-feet-tall steeple over at College Church.



Villa Park EF-1 tornado



That same storm spawned an EF-1 tornado a few minutes later at 3:39 p.m. that traveled a 2.1-mile path from from 1 mile northeast of Lombard to 1 mile northwest of Villa Park, NWS said. The tornado uprooted trees - snapping some at the trunk - and damaged several homes, including some with substantial roof damage.

The worst damage occured near and around the Lombard Common just south of St. Charles Road, the weather service said. The tornado lifted just northeast of Jefferson Middle School.



Spring Grove EF-1 tornado



Another EF-1 with winds up to 90 mph touched down around 3:41 p.m. near Spring Grove, Illinois and traveled 3.75 miles over state lines to Kenosha County in Wisconsin, NWS said.



Lake Geneva EF-0 tornado


The National Weather Service office in Milwaukee confirmed an EF-0 tornado with 80 mph winds touched down at 3:38 p.m., traveling a path of 3.3 miles from Lake Geneva to Walworth over four minutes.



Chicago EF-1 tornado


A tornado touched down in Chicago before moving over Lake Michigan and becoming a waterspout.



A rare tornado that touched down in Chicago was the final twister spawned by the rare weather event known as a derecho before it moved over Lake Michigan.

The weather service classified the storm as a "high-end" EF-1 tornado after surveying damage on Chicago's North Side. Estimated peak winds reached 110 mph. The tornado was as wide as three football fields and left a path of damage three miles long.

The most intense damage occurred approximately one mile from the lakefront, as well as near and within Phillip Rogers Park, NWS said.



The weather service said the tornado initially touched down south of the intersection of Crawford and Touhy Avenues in suburban Lincolnwood, before moving northeast over the West Ridge and Rogers Park neighborhoods. The tornado moved offshore over Lake Michigan and became a waterspout near the Jarvis and Fargo beaches.



To meet the criteria of a derecho, the weather event must travel upwards of about 250 miles. However, the storm that descended on the Midwest Monday traveled more than 600 miles, ABC7 meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.

