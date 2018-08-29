WEATHER

13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">James Smith wades past a storm damaged building after Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast Monday, Aug. 29, 2005 in Gulfport, Miss.. (Photo/JOHN BAZEMORE)</span></div>
August 29 marks the anniversary of the day Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans.

The powerful hurricane hit Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2005. It forced a storm surge that breached a system of levees built to protect New Orleans.

The storm would go on to cause significant damage to the Gulf Coast from Texas to central Florida. It would ravage New Orleans while displacing countless residents.

This year the anniversary comes just days after Hurricane Harvey became the strongest storm to hit Texas in decades, leaving behind historic flooding in Houston. See photos of the 2005 storm in the gallery above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane katrinahurricane harveyhurricanephotosflooding
WEATHER
2 injured by lightning strike in Highland Park, source says, as storms move through Chicago area
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool after morning showers Wednesday
Storms bring heavy rain, lightning throughout Chicago area
Tropical Storm Lane dumps more rain on Hawaii
More Weather
Top Stories
Club bouncer critically wounded in NW Side shooting
Woman fatally shot after traffic dispute in South Shore, police say
2 injured by lightning strike in Highland Park, source says, as storms move through Chicago area
Boy, 15, shot multiple times in Logan Square
Hundreds of decomposing sea turtles were found off the Mexican coast
All Carson Pirie Scott stores closing Wednesday
McCain funeral: Senator to lie in state Wednesday
Mom, daycare disagree over source of toddler's bite marks
Show More
Cursing could cost you $500 in Myrtle Beach
Guns recovered from party bus in Kennedy Park
Police find headless body in home of missing man in San Francisco
Tractor trailer full of candy flips in alleged road rage incident
11-year-old dies after being found in hot car in New York driveway
More News