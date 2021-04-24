accuweather

Pink moon: 1st supermoon of 2021 lights up night sky starting Monday

Get ready for the first supermoon of 2021!

April's full moon is known as the pink moon, but it won't really be pink! The pink moon gets its name from phlox, pink flowers that bloom in the springtime, according to AccuWeather.

On Monday, April 26, the pink moon will rise as a supermoon at 11:32 p.m. ET.

It's the first in a trio of consecutive supermoons, followed by another on May 26 and the final supermoon of the year on June 24.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon has its closest encounter with Earth.

AccuWeather recommends catching the moon from your back yard as it rises from the horizon, when it will look much bigger than normal.
