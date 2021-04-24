accuweather

Pink moon: 1st supermoon of 2021 lights up night sky

EMBED <>More Videos

1st supermoon of 2021 to rise Monday night

The first supermoon of 2021 lit up the night sky Monday.

April's full moon is known as the pink moon, but it's not really pink.

The pink moon gets its name from phlox, pink flowers that bloom in the springtime, according to AccuWeather.

On Monday, the pink moon rose as a supermoon at 11:32 p.m. ET.

It was the first in a trio of consecutive supermoons, to be followed by another on May 26 and the final supermoon of the year on June 24.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon has its closest encounter with Earth.

AccuWeather recommends catching a supermoon from your back yard as it rises from the horizon, when it will look much bigger than normal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Earth Day 2021: Facts, history about first Earth Day
4 major hurricanes forecast this Atlantic hurricane season
Zodiacal light, super pink moon and more events in April
How to see this weekend's full 'worm' moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 cousins, 13 and 14, shot in South Chicago
2nd person of interest in Jaslyn Adams murder in custody following standoff
Sources: Biden will announce new CDC mask guidance Tuesday
Watch the trailer for Our America: Asian Voices
COVID 'swallowing' people in India; crematoriums overwhelmed
'Demon dog' viral adoption ad gets chihuahua a new home
Chicago man arrested in Miami airport brawl
Show More
Atlanta airport no longer world's busiest airport
Pa. student's Snapchat profanity leads to Supreme Court case
Chicago sues Gary gun store, claiming it sells weapons to criminals
Watch: Car explodes along TX highway
Steve McMichael warns of fraudsters trying to make money off his ALS diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News