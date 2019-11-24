Weather

2 more cold-related deaths in Cook County reported this season: medical examiner

CHICAGO -- Two cold-related deaths in Cook County were reported last month, bringing up the season's total to four fatalities.

A 70-year-old man was pronounced dead Oct. 27 in the 3200 block of West Armitage Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

An autopsy found he died of cardiovascular disease with cold exposure and ethanol intoxication listed as contributing factors. His death was ruled an accident.

RELATED: Cook County warming centers open as Chicago area braces for cold weather

Chicago police didn't have details about the man's death.

A 54-year-old man was pronounced dead Oct. 22 in the 15500 block of South Cicero Avenue in Oak Forest, the medical examiner's office said. He died as a result of chronic alcoholism with cold exposure as a contributing factor. His death was ruled an accident.

Oak Forest police didn't immediately respond to a request for details on the death.

The first two cold deaths of the season happened in Avondale and Garfield Park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagooak foresthumboldt parkcook countychicagocoldweather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Autopsy expected after student found dead at UIC parking garage
18-year-old suspect in custody in fatal shooting of Alabama sheriff
R. Kelly's girlfriend speaks out after years of silence
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, warmer Sunday
Memorial unveiled for victims of Texas Walmart mass shooting
Thousands join festive fun at Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade
Ex-husband in Buffalo Grove double homicide shoots himself during standoff with police
Show More
Woman's body found in burning car in Andersonville
Missing Chicago Fire Department dog found safe
Debate over whether to arm teachers returns to Illinois
Chicago woman breaks world record by hula-hooping for 100 hours
Dramatic photos show Chicago's disappearing beaches
More TOP STORIES News