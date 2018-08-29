WEATHER

Chicago Weather: 2 struck by lightning in Highland Park as storms move through Chicago area

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two people have been struck by lightning in north suburban Highland Park as storms moved across the Chicago area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The two people were near Bob's Pantry and Deli at 55 St. Johns Ave. Both people reportedly had burns and were conscious.

Meanwhile, the village of Kirkland in DeKalb County saw some storm damage.

Village President Ryan Block said a tree fell and took down a power line and some phone lines. Trees there causing several problems.

"Just west of town here, we had a pretty good size tree that fell down on McNeal Road and Irene Road and we ended up having a pedestrian in a vehicle, did not see it and drove into the tree," Block said.

Some very heavy rain at Wrigley field led to the Cubs game against the New York Mets to be suspended in the 10th inning. It is scheduled to resume at noon.

Steady rain continued Monday morning, with some standing water on the roads. Drivers should take extra caution.

ABC7 Accuweather Forecast
Clouds linger after morning showers Wednesday with cooler temperatures. Highs in the mid-70s.
