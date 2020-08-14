severe weather

ComEd outage hit south suburbs hardest, 40K still without power after several days

Entire city of Harvey lost power Monday, half still without electricity
By Jesse Kirsch
HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- ComEd outages are still affecting tens of thousands of Chicago area customers four days after severe storms brought a derecho and several tornadoes to northern Illinois.

ComEd said 40,500 customers are still without power as of 4 a.m. Friday. At one point, more than 800,000 customers lost power due to the storm, ComEd said. The south suburbs were hit hardest, where 32,800 are still without power.

"This is not just about wires and poles," said Rich Negrin, spokesperson for ComEd. "With a storm this bad, with this much damage, it's not just a repair job. In some of the areas that are impacted, it's actually a rebuild. We're going to rebuild areas of the grid that have been significantly damaged by the storm. And that rebuild is not just a repair, it's going to take some time."

The vast majority of outages should be restored by Friday, Negrin said, though some in the hardest-hit areas may not have power until 3 p.m. Saturday. Around 1,500 technicians are coming from around the country to help with the repairs, the company said.

South suburbs hit hardest by power outages



There are 10,000 residents in the city of Harvey, and when the storm ripped through Monday afternoon all 10,000 were left without power. As of 4 a.m. Friday, ComEd said 5,100 customers in Harvey were still without power.

The city is still in shambles three days after the storms. Several transformers that line the streets were knocked down, and are still being cleaned up.
Security cameras captured the moment when one fell, spewing bright sparks before the video cuts out as not just the one house but all of the community lost power, including its emergency services departments.

"We barely got time to get inside the house, it started wind-gushing," said Violeta Fuentes, resident. "Very strong winds blowing towards the house. It was scary."

"It started pouring down and the wind just started howling," resident Tyron Powell said. "And about a couple minutes after that, all the lights and power went out. It's been out since then."

"There was not one road on Monday night in the city of Harvey that was passable," said Mayor Christopher Clarke. "As of Wednesday morning, 94% of the city was still without power. That's when it became a major concern."

Powell said he's not surprised by the ongoing power outage once he saw the extent of damage, with trees and power lines down, an area barn's roof torn off and garages collapsed. But he said he feels luckier than others with a place to store his perishable food.

"You can imagine that people that don't have a place to store their food, that they got to try to either cook it up or let it go bad," he said.

Cook County Emergency Management handed out food to residents Thursday afternoon.

"We anticipate handing out food until we have none left," said William Barnes, executive director.

Nearly four days without power and options in Harvey, Dolton and South Holland are scarce.

"Gas stations, food stores, everything throughout the neighborhood is closed," said Robert Currington, South Holland resident.

"It's like a horror movie. That's how I feel, like we're living in a horror movie," said Ernisha Harris, South Holland resident. "We gotta go to different towns to get gas. Ain't nothing open."

The spoiling food and lack of air conditioning are big concerns for the mostly low-income community. Next door to the downed transformer is Jesse Jackson Jr. Senior Housing. Residents sat outside; the air there is cooler than in.

Dark stop lights are backing up traffic, and lines lay dangling over downed branches, providing no power just another hazard.

"Nights are miserable. Nights are miserable," Currington said.

A woman identifying herself as Melinda worried about her 91-year-old mother and other residents.

"The halls are dark," she said. "The units, the apartment units are very hot. It's an act of God, but at the same time, you know, I think, had the building had a backup generator that would have alleviated, a lot of problems."

They're also terrifying.

"With the block being so dark at night, you're scared to come home from work," said Jasper Madison, South Holland resident. "You can't see if somebody is sitting in the yard, just waiting on you."

ComEd is working around the clock, along with mutual assistance crews brought in from outside the state. But as of Thursday, two-thirds of the city remained without power.

"The devastation here, especially at this site, has been very significant. I don't think I've seen anything like it," said Cheryl Malitech, ComEd technician.

The National Weather Service confirmed a 13th area tornado Thursday, an EF-1 with peak winds of 100 mph that started in Oak Forest and moved through Midlothian then transitioned into 90 mile per hour straight line winds through Harvey.

Mayor Clarke is calling for help from all quarters, particularly in the form of food and cleanup crews to supplement their own, and was clearly frustrated by all the bureaucracy involved in the process.

"If I'm drowning in a lake, I shouldn't have to articulate to you, well, if you can send me a life buoy, a life vest, I'd really appreciate it. That's not how it works," he said. "When we see our people in trouble, our government is supposed to respond. I shouldn't have to play the political question in order to get a response."

ComEd said some of Harvey's equipment is beyond repair and instead needs to be rebuilt.
The senior facility's management said it took over the space about a year ago and has plans to add a generator during its renovations. But for now, it's turning a common area into a cooling center.

