6 signs of spring in Chicago

Are ready for spring yet? Here are some of the signs of spring in Chicago.

By Danny Tag
CHICAGO -- Are ready for spring yet? Here are some of the signs of spring in Chicago:

GREEN RIVER March 16-17
Chicago celebrates St. Patrick's Day in a big way! The morning of Saturday, March 16th, the Chicago River is dyed bright green.

Then the downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade kicks off at noon, broadcast live on ABC7. On Sunday, the celebrations continue at the South Side Irish Parade and Northwest Side Irish Parade.

MARCH MADNESS March 19-April 8
Chicago sports bars get rowdy as fans cheer for Cinderella stories like the 2018 Loyola Ramblers.

PLAY BALL! Early April
Baseball season begins. Will the Sox (April 4) and Cubs (April 8) have to deal with snow for their opening homestands like last year?

EGG-STRAVAGANZA April 20-21

The Easter Bunny has a busy weekend of activities for the children with events at the Lincoln Park Zoo, Morton Arboretum, Cantigny Park and more across the city and suburbs.

TIPTOE THROUGH THE TULIPS Mid to late April
Beautiful tulips begin blooming on Michigan Avenue, the ultimate sign that spring has sprung!

PUPPY LOVE May 18
The Anti-Cruelty Society's Bark in the Park celebrates its 25th anniversary of dog-gone fun along Chicago's lakefront this year.
