Tornadoes confirmed in Lombard, Wheaton, Villa Park, Spring Grove, Marengo, Rockford during derecho, NWS says

We have confirmed that a brief EF-0 with peak winds of 75 mph and path length of 1.5 miles hit the southwest side of Rockford yesterday, 8/10/2020. Damage was confined to trees. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/OS1jznZVTc — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 11, 2020

We confirmed a second tornado, an EF-1 with peak winds of 100 mph and path length of 9.2 miles, impacted Rockford and ended near Caledonia. This tornado was produced by the same storm that produced the earlier EF-0 tornado in southwest Rockford. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/rRkwCz61vp — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 11, 2020

We confirmed an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 95 mph and path length of 5.7 miles touched down south of Marengo during the 8/10/2020 derecho event. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/fihzgZ61kd — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 11, 2020

We confirmed a very brief EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 90 mph and path length of 0.3 miles touched down in Wheaton and produced damage on the campus of Wheaton College during the 8/10/2020 derecho event. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/g7mA2k95Wb — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 11, 2020

We confirmed an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 95 mph and path length of 2.1 miles touched down on the north side of Lombard during the 8/10/2020 derecho event. The same circulation had produced the brief EF-1 tornado in Wheaton, earlier. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/6nGCzNDNNb — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 11, 2020

We have confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 90 mph and path length of 3.75 miles touched down near Spring Grove, IL and ended near Camp Lake, Wisconsin during the 8/10/2020 derecho event. Many thanks to @NWSMKX for their help surveying. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/YtTn1pIcyn — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 11, 2020

Two confirmed tornadoes from 8/10/20. First was an EF-0 on the SE side of Lake Geneva w/peak winds estimated at 80 mph. Second was an EF-1 that came from northern IL on up into Camp Lake in Kenosha County w/peak winds of 90mph. No injuries or fatalities reported. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/zen76LVnrl — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) August 11, 2020

We have confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 110 mph and path length of 3 miles touched down in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago during the 8/10/2020 derecho event. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/oZ4Z2EEYe0 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 11, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A total of eight tornadoes touched down across the greater Chicago area Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed. That includes seven tornadoes in northern Illinois and one in southern Wisconsin.The first was a brief EF-0 tornado on the southwest side of Rockford just after 2:30 p.m., according to NWS. Surveyers determined the tornado traveled 1.5 miles with peak winds of 75 mph. The damage was confined to trees.That same supercell produced another EF-1 tornado around 2:47 p.m. that traveled for 9.2 miles from 3 miles northeast of Rockford to 1 mile southwest of Caledonia. The NWS said that the area immediately east of Rock Valley College and west of North Perryville Road sustained significant tree damage.Another EF-1 tornado touched down in southeast Marengo around 3:05 p.m., immediately southwest of I-90 near the McHenry/DeKalb county line, NWS said. The tornado was on the ground for six minutes and traveled 5.7 miles. Tree damage immediately northeast of I-90 was consistent with 95 mph winds. This tornado also heavily damaged a single-family home near Maple Street before heading northeast and lifting near Coral and Dunham Roads.Another EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 90 mph touched down for just over a minute in west suburban Wheaton around 3:35 p.m., NWS said. The tornado's path was just over a quarter-mile and produced damage on the campus of Wheaton College. The storm also knocked over a roughly 50-feet-tall steeple over at College Church.That same storm spawned an EF-1 tornado a few minutes later at 3:39 p.m. that traveled a 2.1-mile path from from 1 mile northeast of Lombard to 1 mile northwest of Villa Park, NWS said. The tornado uprooted trees - snapping some at the trunk - and damaged several homes, including some with substantial roof damage.The worst damage occured near and around the Lombard Common just south of St. Charles Road, the weather service said. The tornado lifted just northeast of Jefferson Middle School.Another EF-1 with winds up to 90 mph touched down around 3:41 p.m. near Spring Grove, Illinois and traveled 3.75 miles over state lines to Kenosha County in Wisconsin, NWS said.The National Weather Service office in Milwaukee confirmed an EF-0 tornado with 80 mph winds touched down at 3:38 p.m., traveling a path of 3.3 miles from Lake Geneva to Walworth over four minutes.An EF-1 tornado that touched down in Chicago was the final twister spawned by the rare weather event known as a derecho before it moved over Lake Michigan.The weather service classified the storm as a "high-end" EF-1 tornado after surveying the damage. Estimated peak winds reached 110 mph. The tornado was as wide as three football fields and left a path of damage three miles long.The most intense damage occurred approximately one mile from the lakefront, as well as near and within Phillip Rogers Park, NWS said.The weather service said the tornado initially touched down south of the intersection of Crawford and Touhy Avenues in suburban Lincolnwood, before moving northeast over the West Ridge and Rogers Park neighborhoods. The tornado moved offshore over Lake Michigan and became a waterspout near the Jarvis and Fargo beaches.To meet the criteria of a derecho, the weather event must travel upwards of about 250 miles. However, the storm that descended on the Midwest Monday traveled more than 600 miles, ABC7 metereorologist Cheryl Scott said.