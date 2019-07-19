Weather

Extreme heat likely killed A/C technician found in attic of Arizona home, firefighters say

ARIZONA -- The extreme heat gripping much of the nation is suspected in the death of an air conditioning service technician working in a sweltering attic.

Authorities in a Phoenix, Arizona, suburb said the unidentified repairman was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead, KNXV reports.

Firefighters said his death appears to be heat-related, but a medical examiner will confirm the official cause.

The homeowners made the discovery Thursday night after not hearing from the man for about 30 minutes.

His death came on a day where outside temperatures soared well above 100 degrees in the Phoenix area.

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States.

There were 108 hot weather deaths in the U.S. in 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherarizonaheatweatherman killedheat wave
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy injured after rides collide at Midlothian carnival
Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Chicago area
Backyard water dispute prompts action by DuPage County
The 60:The hottest weekend of the summer
Man scales down 19-story high-rise during fire
Several beaches closed due to high bacteria levels, hazardous surf
Oak Forest man charged with child pornography, sexually assaulting child
Show More
Neil Armstrong's boyhood home sit in small Ohio town
Naked photos of assistant principal shared by students
Suspect killed after using child as human shield during standoff
California scammers forged signatures to sell occupied homes: Police
2 wounded in Oak Forest shooting
More TOP STORIES News