Accuweather Alert Day: Rainy, snowy weather expected in Chicago area Saturday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area has a soft Accuweather Alert Day Saturday, ABC 7 Chicago Meteorologist Greg Dutra said.

The rain will stay in the area for most of the day and switch to snow later in the day, he said.

Snow will come in the north and west areas, according to Dutra. Snow accumulations will all be under three inches, he added.

Some mixing of rain and snow is possible for areas like Chicago and West Suburbs.

Winter weather watches and warnings shows that Illinois counties are not impacted, Dutra said. Closest area hit will be Rockford.

Drivers going I-80 westbound will see snow crossing through the Quad Cities.

Normally, 1 to 2 inches of rain in December would cause more of a concern for flooding, but because the ground is not frozen and it has been relatively dry recently, widespread flooding is not anticipated. Plus, the duration of the rainfall will extend well past 12 hours, according to ABC 7 Chicago Meteorologist Larry Mowry.

Mowry said the best chance to see accumulation is along the Wisconsin line and back toward Rockford, meaning the far northern parts of McHenry and Lake counties will have the best chance of seeing some accumulation. Total accumulation is expected to range from 1 to 4 inches in this area.
