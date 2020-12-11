accuweather alert

Accuweather Alert Day: Disruptive rainy, snowy weather expected in Chicago area overnight into Saturday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is preparing for an Accuweather Alert Day Saturday, ABC 7 Chicago Meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

The alert focuses on disruptive rainy and snowy weather for the far northern suburbs, he said.

Rain will start to move into the Chicago area Friday afternoon. It's expected to rain through the night into Saturday morning.

Mowry said the forecast is mainly a rain event for most of the area, with some locations seeing 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Normally, 1 to 2 inches of rain in December would cause more of a concern for flooding, but because the ground is not frozen and it has been relatively dry recently, widespread flooding is not anticipated. Plus, the duration of the rainfall will extend well past 12 hours, he said.

He also said there may be a few hours Saturday afternoon where rain changes to snow for the city and surrounding area, but added that by then, the precipitation will be winding down, which would mean very light accumulation, if any.

The rain/snow line will likely stay northwest of the Chicago area Friday night but is expected to move east during the morning into midday Saturday.

Mowry said the best chance to see accumulation is along the Wisconsin line and back toward Rockford, meaning the far northern parts of McHenry and Lake counties will have the best chance of seeing some accumulation. Total accumulation is expected to range from 1 to 4 inches in this area.
