Chicago Weather: Severe storms possible overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms possible until 1 a.m. Lows in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Breezy and cooler on Labor Day. High: 73, Low: 58

Tuesday: Soaking morning rain. High: 67, Low: 60

Wednesday: Morning rain. High: 66, Low: 57

Thursday: Mainly dry and cool. High: 64, Low: 56

Friday: Quite cool, showers possible. High: 66, Low: 59

Saturday: Few rain showers. High: 72, Low: 60

Sunday: Dry, milder. High: 75, Low: 54



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
