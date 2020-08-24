Chicago Weather: Severe storms possible overnight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6411249" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms possible until 1 a.m. Lows in the mid-60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Breezy and cooler on Labor Day. High: 73, Low: 58: Soaking morning rain. High: 67, Low: 60: Morning rain. High: 66, Low: 57: Mainly dry and cool. High: 64, Low: 56: Quite cool, showers possible. High: 66, Low: 59: Few rain showers. High: 72, Low: 60: Dry, milder. High: 75, Low: 54