Chicago Weather: Severe storms possible Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe storms possible Sunday. Highs in the mid-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Strong storms. High: 85, Low: 68

Monday: Mainly dry Labor Day. High: 73, Low: 58

Tuesday: Morning rain. High: 67 Low: 61

Wednesday:Showers possible. High: 74, Low: 62

Thursday: Evening storms possible. High: 68, Low: 59

Friday: More rain. High: 63, Low: 55

Saturday: Few rain showers. High: 70, Low: 56



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
