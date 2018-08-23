AccuWeather: Clouds building, but dry

CHICAGO (WLS) --Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Clouds increase overnight, but we won't see a chance of showers until the morning. Lows in the low 60s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 66
Saturday: Showers early, then mostly sunny. High: 85, Low: 73
Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated storms ;ate. High: 90, Low: 74
Monday: More heat and humidity. High: 90, Low: 73
Tuesday: Hot, with a few storms possible. High: 88, Low: 73
Wednesday: Stray storms possible. High: 84, Low: 66
Thursday: Scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 68
