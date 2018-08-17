AccuWeather: Cloudy morning and an isolated shower, then clearing Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --A few morning clouds will linger on the lakefront and a few isolated shower are possible, but then the skies will clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a gentle lake breeze. Cooler by the lake. High: 84, Low: 66
Sunday: Sunny and warm, but cooler by the lake. High: 85, Low: 68
Monday: Partly cloudy with evening storms. High: 84, Low: 66
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and some storms possible. High: 78, Low: 58
Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77, Low: 61
Thursday: Sunny and warm. High: 84, Low 66
Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 86, Low: 65
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.