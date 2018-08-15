WEATHER

AccuWeather: Cloudy with showers, storms Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.


Mostly cloudy with showers and storms mainly Wednesday afternoon, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm at night.

Wednesday: Showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 68

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. High: 80, Low: 67

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 66

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a gentle lake breeze. Cooler by the lake. High: 84, Low: 63

Sunday: Sunny and warm. High: 85, Low: 65

Monday: Partly cloudy with storms late in the day. High: 83, Low: 67

Tuesday: Clearing and nice. High: 81, Low: 63

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
