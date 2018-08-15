AccuWeather: Cloudy with showers, storms Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Mostly cloudy with showers and storms mainly Wednesday afternoon, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm at night.
Wednesday: Showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 68
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. High: 80, Low: 67
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 66
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a gentle lake breeze. Cooler by the lake. High: 84, Low: 63
Sunday: Sunny and warm. High: 85, Low: 65
Monday: Partly cloudy with storms late in the day. High: 83, Low: 67
Tuesday: Clearing and nice. High: 81, Low: 63
