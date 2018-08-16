WEATHER

AccuWeather: Cloudy with spotty storms Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mainly cloudy with patchy fog Thursday morning. Mainly cloudy with spotty storms in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. High: 81, Low: 69

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 68

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a gentle lake breeze. Cooler by the lake. High: 84, Low: 67

Sunday: Sunny and warm, but cooler by the lake. High: 85, Low: 67

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 65

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers early. High: 77, Low: 62

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77, Low: 58

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Download the ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app
Geyser spews from the ground inside JFK Airport
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
More Weather
Top Stories
Van Dyke trial: Laquan McDonald's mother must appear at pre-trial Thursday
Man fatally shot in Waukegan
Truck crashes into light pole, catches fire in Buffalo Grove
Colorado man confesses to killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Hobart attorney fatally shot by ex-client weeks before retirement, police say
2 United planes damaged when wing clipped on O'Hare tarmac
Charges announced in slaying of Northfield attorney
Heart patient hopes 'In My Feelings' video will help her meet Drake
Show More
Chicago hospital hosts baby shower for more than 100 moms
Aerosmith announces Las Vegas residency
Swimmer suffers puncture wounds in Cape Cod shark attack
FBI releases image of man with information in child sexual exploitation case
Doctors find contact lens lodged in woman's eyelid for 28 years
More News