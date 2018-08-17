WEATHER

AccuWeather: Cool and partly cloudy with patchy fog

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly cloudy with some patchy fog Friday night with lows in the upper 60s.


Saturday: Mostly sunny with a gentle lake breeze. Cooler by the lake. High: 84, Low: 66

Sunday: Sunny and warm, but cooler by the lake. High: 85, Low: 68

Monday: Partly cloudy with evening storms. High: 84, Low: 66

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and some storms possible. High: 78, Low: 58

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77, Low: 61

Thursday: Sunny and warm. High: 84, Low 66

Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 86, Low: 65

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
