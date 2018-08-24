WEATHER

AccuWeather: Cool, occasional showers, storms Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy and windy Friday with rain in the morning and spotty showers later in the day. Highs in the low 70s.


Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 66

Saturday: Showers early, then mostly sunny. High: 85, Low: 73
Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated storms ;ate. High: 90, Low: 74

Monday: More heat and humidity. High: 90, Low: 73

Tuesday: Hot, with a few storms possible. High: 88, Low: 73

Wednesday: Stray storms possible. High: 84, Low: 66

Thursday: Scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 68

