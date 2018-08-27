AccuWeather: Heat Advisory for much of Chicago area Monday

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourHeat index readings Monday will be in the triple digits. It will remain hot and humid through Tuesday.Hot and humid. High: 92, Low: 78Hazy and hot with strong storms by evening. High: 88, Low: 68Clearing skies after morning showers High: 76, Low: 59Mostly sunny. High: 77, Low: 63Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 81, Low: 65Partly cloud with an isolated storm. High: 86, Low: 68Isolated thunderstorms. High: 83, Low: 70