WEATHER

AccuWeather: Heat Advisory for much of Chicago area Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Heat index readings Monday will be in the triple digits. It will remain hot and humid through Tuesday.

Monday: Hot and humid. High: 92, Low: 78

Tuesday: Hazy and hot with strong storms by evening. High: 88, Low: 68

Wednesday: Clearing skies after morning showers High: 76, Low: 59
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 77, Low: 63

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 81, Low: 65

Saturday:Partly cloud with an isolated storm. High: 86, Low: 68

Sunday: Isolated thunderstorms. High: 83, Low: 70

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Lane dumps more rain on Hawaii
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm
Chicagoan stranded on Hawaii babymoon by Tropical Storm Lane
Hurricane Lane brings 19 inches of rain to parts of Hawaii
More Weather
Top Stories
2 shot on Dan Ryan Expressway; Outbound lanes closed
8 children & teens killed in Little Village fire ID'd
Lane closures in effect for Lake Shore Drive resurfacing project
Suspect, 2 others killed in Jacksonville Madden tournament shooting
Heart patient visited by Drake gets second birthday wish
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
Hendricks shuts down Reds, Cubs win 9-0 to complete sweep
WATCH: Man rushes stage at Beyonce, Jay-Z concert in Atlanta
Show More
Convicted felon charged in CTA Red Line attack
Thousands of shoes distributed at anti-bait truck event
Protestors, police reflect on turbulent 1968 Democratic National Convention
16-year-old girl missing from Englewood
More News