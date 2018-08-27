WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Heat Index expected to reach triple digits

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch Tracy Butler's 7-day outlook.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Heat index readings Monday will be in the triple digits. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for much of the Chicago area.

Monday: Windy, hot and humid. High: 92, Low: 78

Tuesday: Windy, hot and humid with storms developing late. High: 90, Low: 72

Wednesday: Storms early, then partly sunny High: 76, Low: 60
Thursday: Mostly sunny and comfy. High: 76, Low: 60

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 81, Low: 68

Saturday: Partly sunny with occasional storms. High: 85, Low: 66

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 83, Low: 70

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Lane dumps more rain on Hawaii
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm
Chicagoan stranded on Hawaii babymoon by Tropical Storm Lane
Hurricane Lane brings 19 inches of rain to parts of Hawaii
More Weather
Top Stories
Families mourning after 8 children killed in Little Village fire
2 shot on Dan Ryan Expressway
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
Liberty Island evacuated after propane tank fire
Police search for suspect in mysterious death of reality TV star, 26
CPS teachers return to school
Attorney for dad who killed boy, 5, threatens suicide where body found
Show More
Woman severely beaten, sexually assaulted in West Town, police say
Gamer: 'Something was off' about Jacksonville suspect
'The buffalo have NOT been contained:' Buffalo on loose in Indiana
'Everybody was screaming in fear': Chicagoans describe escape from Jacksonville shooting
More News