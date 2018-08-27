Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourHeat index readings Monday will be in the triple digits. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for much of the Chicago area.Windy, hot and humid. High: 92, Low: 78Windy, hot and humid with storms developing late. High: 90, Low: 72Storms early, then partly sunny High: 76, Low: 60Mostly sunny and comfy. High: 76, Low: 60Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 81, Low: 68Partly sunny with occasional storms. High: 85, Low: 66Mostly sunny. High: 83, Low: 70