AccuWeather: Highs in the upper 80s with a strong lake breeze on Saturday

A sunny and warm day Saturday, but the breeze of the lake will be strong and temperatures along the shore will be cooler. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm with a strong lake breeze. High: 87, Low: 69
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm with a strong lake breeze. High: 88, Low: 70
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 88, Low: 70
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 89, Low: 68
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 66
Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 82, Low: 65
Friday: Partly cloudy with storms late. High: 84. Low: 66
