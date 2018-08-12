AccuWeather: Highs in upper 80s and mainly dry on Sunday

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourMainly dry on Sunday with temperatures in the high 80s.Mostly sunny and warm. High: 87, Low: 65Very warm. High: 88, Low: 68More humid. High: 90, Low: 70Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 81, Low: 66Partly cloudy. High: 82, Low: 65Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. High: 84. Low: 66Showers far south. High: 80, Low: 66