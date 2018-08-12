AccuWeather: Highs in upper 80s and mainly dry on Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Mainly dry on Sunday with temperatures in the high 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 87, Low: 65
Monday: Very warm. High: 88, Low: 68
Tuesday: More humid. High: 90, Low: 70
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 81, Low: 66
Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 82, Low: 65
Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. High: 84. Low: 66
Saturday: Showers far south. High: 80, Low: 66
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.