WEATHER

AccuWeather: Highs in upper 80s and mainly dry on Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Mainly dry on Sunday with temperatures in the high 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 87, Low: 65

Monday: Very warm. High: 88, Low: 68

Tuesday: More humid. High: 90, Low: 70
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 81, Low: 66

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 82, Low: 65

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. High: 84. Low: 66

Saturday: Showers far south. High: 80, Low: 66

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Photos from the wildfires across California
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo birds die in Colorado Springs hail storm
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
More Weather
Top Stories
Wilmette boat explosion leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
NASA spacecraft named for U of C professor rockets toward sun
Woman dead after shooting at Skokie hotel
Public visitation for Stan Mikita to be held at United Center Sunday
Police seek man, woman in Batavia death investigation
Boy, 1, found dead in Gage Park
Girl, 5, abducted by biological mom, Chicago police say
48 dogs rescued from South Side home
Show More
Movie night fundraiser at Arlington Heights cemetery sparks protests
#AmazingForAll art installation unveiled
Jury awards $289M to man who blames Roundup for cancer
Man charged over loaded gun in 4-year-old son's backpack
More News